Crews work to clear ETX train derailment

Liberty Eylau firefighters were on scene of a train derailment in case they were needed. (Source:Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

Crews in Bowie County worked Monday morning to clear a train derailment.

Bowie County dispatch says it happened around 5 a.m. on the Union Pacific tracks off Highway 59 in the Liberty Eylau area.

The train is about a mile in length and blocking Presley and Clara roads, but there is no traffic or congestion at this time.

The train cars were carrying lumber.

The cars left the tracks but didn't overturn.

Liberty Eylau firefighters on scene are working to find out what is in a tank that one of the train cars is carrying because it was leaning. The tank did not spill but they wanted to make sure it wasn't carrying anything hazardous just in case.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.