Couple, animals escape SWAR house fire

A couple and their many animals are safe after a house fire in Texarkana, AR Monday night.

The fire happened around 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue.

According to Texarkana Arkansas Fire Department, the fire started in the garage and spread to the attic making it difficult to extinguish. Firefighters were on scene for several hours battling the blaze.

A man, his wife and several animals were inside the home of the fire. Firefighters say they were all able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.