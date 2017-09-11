Millage increase could build new elementary school

People in Southwest Arkansas will go to the polls next week to vote on a millage increase to fund a new elementary school. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

People in Southwest Arkansas will go to the polls next week to vote on a millage increase to fund a new elementary school.

The project is estimated at $15.4 million and will provide classrooms for students grade K-5.

Right now, there are three elementary school campuses across the city of Ashdown.

School leaders want to consolidate the three schools to provide improved technology and better safety for students.

“We feel like for safety going to one consolidate K-5 would allow us to reduce those numbers of entrances and exits to a minimal number so we can secure and monitor,” said Superintendent of Ashdown Schools Jason Sanders.

In May 2016, residents said no to a similar millage increase by 38 votes.

Sanders later said if the issue is approved, taxes on a home appraised at $100,00 will increase $6 a month.

The project could also provide a salary increase for teachers.

"We are trying to give a great facility to our babies and we are trying to improve our school, said Sanders.

Early voting begins Tuesday and election day is September 19.

