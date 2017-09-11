I-49N reopens; traffic still backed up

A minor wreck backed up traffic on northbound I-49 in Shreveport the afternoon of Sept. 11. (Source: Brett Kaprelian/KSLA News 12)

Interstate 49 in Shreveport is back open after a minor wreck congested traffic Monday afternoon.

The Louisiana highway department says traffic still is backed up for about 2 miles.

All lanes are open I-49 North at Pierremont Road. Congestion has reached approximately 2 miles in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) September 11, 2017

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the accident happened on northbound I-49 near Pierremont Road at 4:40 p.m.

As of about 5:20 p.m., traffic was backed up almost to Louisiana Highway 3132.

No details about the wreck were immediately available.

