Council considering proposals to fund arena, oppose the project

Two resolutions about Shreveport's proposed sports arena are before City Council members Monday afternoon.

One opposes the project; the other takes the first step toward financing it.

During their work session, City Council members will consider a resolution introduced a few weeks ago that would allow Mayor Ollie Tyler to take the first steps toward securing the $30 million in bonds needed to fund the complex.

Meantime, a Shreveport councilwoman does not want the NBA to bring a g-league team to town.

So Stephanie Lynch, in a resolution to be introduced during the work session, urges Tyler to decline the opportunity to bring the squad affiliated with the New Orleans Pelicans to Shreveport.

Shreveport is bidding to host the g-league team. As part of it proposal, the city wants to build a sports arenas and adjoining multiuse development.

In a news release, Lynch cites:

taxpayers' alleged overwhelming opposition to the proposed sports complex,

environmental concerns at the proposed site, and,

concerns that the funding mechanism for the sports complex will further erode the city's ability to financially address crime, infrastructure needs, employee raises and to provide vital city services with no new taxes or fees.

Lynch's resolution is being co-sponsored by Councilman Willie Bradford, who also has voiced strong opposition to the mayor's plan to expend $30 million on the sports complex.

The mayor thinks the development would be a major economic driver.

The $169 million price tag would be financed through a public-private partnership.

The city would pay $30 million for the sports complex. The city attorney says that money is specifically earmarked for riverfront development.

