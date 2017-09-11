A&M-Texarkana reopens after gas leak spurred evacuation - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

A&M-Texarkana reopens after gas leak spurred evacuation

The Texas A&M University-Texarkana campus has been evacuated as a precautionary measure due to a gas leak at one of its construction sites caused by a piece of construction equipment striking a gas line.
Texas A&M University's Texarkana campus was evacuated as a precaution Monday because of a natural gas leak at one of its construction sites.

A statement the school released at 1 p.m. said CenterPoint Energy was working with campus officials to remedy the situation.

The campus has since reopened.

The leak was caused when a piece of construction equipment struck a natural gas line.

