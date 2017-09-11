A&M-Texarkana reopens after gas leak spurred evacuation

The Texas A&M University-Texarkana campus has been evacuated as a precautionary measure due to a gas leak at one of its construction sites caused by a piece of construction equipment striking a gas line. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Texas A&M University's Texarkana campus was evacuated as a precaution Monday because of a natural gas leak at one of its construction sites.

Gas leak near the Building for Academic and Student Services construction site. Please evacuate campus and avoid area until further notice. — A&M-Texarkana (@TAMUTexarkana) September 11, 2017

A statement the school released at 1 p.m. said CenterPoint Energy was working with campus officials to remedy the situation.

The campus has since reopened.

Campus has reopened following a gas leak at a campus construction site. Please check with your professors regarding missed class work. — A&M-Texarkana (@TAMUTexarkana) September 11, 2017

The leak was caused when a piece of construction equipment struck a natural gas line.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.