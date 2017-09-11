A&M-Texarkana evacuates due to gas leak

The Texas A&M University-Texarkana campus has been evacuated as a precautionary measure due to a gas leak at one of its construction sites caused by a piece of construction equipment striking a gas line. (Source: KSLA News 12)

According to a statement from university released at 1 p.m. Monday, CenterPoint Energy is working with campus officials to remedy the situation.

They say students, faculty, staff and, visitors will be notified when it is safe to return to campus.

