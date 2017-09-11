2 in custody, more on the run in Shreveport burglary call

Police are investigating a burglary call on Burson Drive. 2 have been taken into custody. (Source: Semmie Buffin/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police have taken two people into custody and are looking for at least 2 more in connection to a burglary Monday morning.

Police received the initial call around 11:45 a.m. for a burglary on Burson Street between Mansfield and Colquitt roads, according to 911 records.

Police say liaison officers were heavily patrolling the area because of recent burglaries in the Southern Hills neighborhood where multiple dogs were reported shot.

It is unclear if the burglaries are connected at this time.

Police K-9 officers were on scene searching for the other alleged burglars.

This is a developing story. KSLA New 12 has a crew on the scene and will bring more updates as they become available.

