2 in custody after Shreveport burglary call

Police are investigating a burglary call on Burson Drive. 2 have been taken into custody. (Source: Semmie Buffin/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police have taken two people into custody in connection with a burglary Monday morning.

Police received the initial call around 11:45 a.m. for a burglary on Burson Street between Mansfield and Colquitt roads, according to 911 records.

Police say 2 men reportedly kicked in the door of a home and burglarized it before being taken into custody after a brief chase.

The men were reportedly armed with handguns, one of which police say was armed with a firearm they believe was stolen from a house the men are accused of burglarizing.

During the chase, police say the men ran into an armed man's yard and he fired a shot at them but missed.

Police say liaison officers were heavily patrolling the area because of recent burglaries in the Southern Hills neighborhood where multiple dogs were reported shot.

It is unclear if the burglaries are connected at this time.

The names and charges of the men taken into custody have not been released.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

