Splash Kingdom Waterpark to host annual dog swim event

Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
The cats and staff of the Hemingway House sheltered inside the historic home on Key West, which was expected to get the maximum brunt of Irma's wind.More >>
The cats and staff of the Hemingway House sheltered inside the historic home on Key West, which was expected to get the maximum brunt of Irma's wind.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
East Bay Street is flooding as water from a storm surge is inundating Charleston's Battery.More >>
East Bay Street is flooding as water from a storm surge is inundating Charleston's Battery.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
The 23-year-old Miss North Dakota topped a field of 51 contestants to win Miss America.More >>
The 23-year-old Miss North Dakota topped a field of 51 contestants to win Miss America.More >>