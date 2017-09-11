Splash Kingdom Waterpark to host annual dog swim event

Dogs enjoying Bark in the Park event at Splash Kingdom Waterpark. (Source: Donna Chance Hall Photography)

Splash Kingdom Waterpark is gearing up for its 2nd annual ‘Bark in the Park’ event where pet owners can bring their dogs to swim.

The event is on Sunday, September 17 from 2 p.m.- 6 p.m. at 7670 West 70th Street in Shreveport.

The lazy river, wave pool and activity pool will be open to the canines.

Admission is $18 plus tax per person and each guest can bring up to two dogs.

All dog owners must bring documentation showing their canine’s shots records are up to date. Tags alone will not serve as verification.

South Park Animal Hospital in Shreveport will be assisting with shot record verification and check-in.

Guests who enter the park during dog day will have to sign a waiver to participate.

“The local community gets to enjoy the waterpark all summer long with their families and this is the one day our guests can bring their four legged family members to cool off and have some fun,” says Sara Kleinecke, spokesperson Splash Kingdom Waterpark Shreveport.

Local dog rescue groups will be participating in the event by bringing adoptable animals and handing out information.

Music Mountain Water will provide the water station for the dogs, Camp Bow Wow of Shreveport will be handing out tennis balls and the Shreveport Dog Park Alliance will provide doggie waste bags.

Other ‘Bark in the Park’ sponsors include Shreveport Dog Lovers’ Club, Cici’s Pizza and Blue Buffalo.

