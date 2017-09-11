SWEPCO to assist with Hurricane Irma recovery in Florida - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SWEPCO to assist with Hurricane Irma recovery in Florida

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

SWEPCO is sending employees to Florida to help restore power following Hurricane Irma. 

The energy company will send 233 employees and contractors to assist Duke Energy Florida.

Crews from all five SWEPCO districts left Monday.

SWEPCO sent employees from these locations:

  • Texarkana - 22 FTEs (full-time employees)
  • Shreveport - 29 FTEs
  • Longview - 17 FTEs
  • Valley, Natchitoches area - 10 FTEs 
  • Fayetteville - 17 FTEs

Other SWEPCO crews returned safely Saturday after a two-week deployment helping our sister company, AEP Texas, recover from Hurricane Harvey. 

Utilities in Florida and other states have been calling in crews for their recovery effort as part of their mutual assistance network.

