SWEPCO to assist with Hurricane Irma recovery in Florida

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

Hurricane Harvey relief efforts: You can help; here's how

Hurricane Harvey relief efforts: You can help; here's how

Links In The News

SWEPCO crews helping sister company, AEP Texas, in the Luling, Gillett, Refugio, El Campo, Kenedy, Port Lavaca, Bay City and Victoria areas. (Source: Southwestern Electric Power Company - SWEPCO via Facebook)

SWEPCO is sending employees to Florida to help restore power following Hurricane Irma.

The energy company will send 233 employees and contractors to assist Duke Energy Florida.

Crews from all five SWEPCO districts left Monday.

SWEPCO sent employees from these locations:

Texarkana - 22 FTEs (full-time employees)

Shreveport - 29 FTEs

Longview - 17 FTEs

Valley, Natchitoches area - 10 FTEs

Fayetteville - 17 FTEs

Other SWEPCO crews returned safely Saturday after a two-week deployment helping our sister company, AEP Texas, recover from Hurricane Harvey.

Utilities in Florida and other states have been calling in crews for their recovery effort as part of their mutual assistance network.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.