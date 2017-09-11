La. National Guard Soldiers deploy to Afghanistan

Soldiers with the Louisiana National Guard’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 165th Combat Sustainment and Support Battalion bid farewell to their families Monday as they prepared to deploy to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

Approximately 75 Soldiers with the Louisiana National Guard’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 165th Combat Sustainment and Support Battalion are bid farewell to family and friends during a deployment ceremony Monday morning at the Bossier Parish Community College gymnasium.

The Bossier City-based unit is deploying to Afghanistan for 10 months to assist with logistical operations in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Operation Freedom's Sentinel began in 2015. It was described by then-Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel as a follow-up mission to Operation Iraqi Freedom "to help secure and build upon the hard-fought gains of the last 13 years" as he marked the formal end of the war in Afghanistan in December 2014.



Maj. Gen. Glenn H. Curtis, adjutant general of the LANG, is scheduled to attend the ceremony.



The Guardsmen will conduct mobilization training at Fort Hood, Texas, before deploying overseas.



In 2008, HHC of the 165th was mobilized in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom to maintain command and control of nine active duty and reserve component companies.



The 165th served during Hurricanes Katrina, Rita, Ike, Gustav and Isaac, as well as the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill in 2010. Most recently, the 165th was activated to assist with commodities distribution during the March and August flooding in 2016.



The 165th has provided support for overseas combat missions in Operation Desert Storm and Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. Domestically, the 165th is vital to commodity distribution operations for disaster relief missions within the state.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.