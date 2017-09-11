Tropical Storm Irma affecting flights at Shreveport Regional Air - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Tropical Storm Irma affecting flights at Shreveport Regional Airport

Shreveport Regional Airport officials are encouraging residents who are scheduled to travel with Delta Air Lines to Atlanta or American Airlines to Charlotte today to check with their airline about rebooking options due to Tropical Storm Irma as the storm moves its way up the East Coast. 

All flights to Atlanta on Delta and Charlotte on American have been canceled. United Airlines’ daily non-stop flights to Houston and Denver and American’s flights to Dallas are operating as scheduled.

