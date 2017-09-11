Byrd High selling T-shirts to raise money for Harvey relief

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

Hurricane Harvey relief efforts: You can help; here's how

Hurricane Harvey relief efforts: You can help; here's how

Byrd High School teachers and students are raising money for schools in South Louisiana and South Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

It's the "Love Your Neighbor" T-Shirt campaign.

Head basketball coach Tina Martinez helped kick off the fundraiser with other schools getting on board as well.

Schools like Airline, Parkway, Benton, and Elm Grove also are involved.

T-shirt sales already have generated more than $6,000.

"We just came up with this idea of Love Your Neighbor. It kind of goes for Louisiana and Texas," said Martinez.

"We know that if we were in the same boat, people would jump on board and do the same for us."

Martinez says the goal is to sell 1,000 shirts at $10 a piece.

Click here to buy a shirt online.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.