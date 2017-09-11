SPD: Driver of stolen truck crashes into bus, 2 vehicles

A man is behind bars after police say he crashed a stolen truck with a trailer into 4 different vehicles Monday morning.

An officer was patrolling in downtown Shreveport when he noticed a pickup truck with no lights on pulling a trailer. The trailer had the expandable living area extended, so the officer started following the vehicle. He noticed the trailer had damage to the awning and tried to pull the driver over near the intersection of Ricou and La Salle streets around 6:30 a.m. Police say the driver would not stop and began weaving all over the road.

The officer suspected the driver was under the influence and tried to pull the truck over but he wouldn't stop. Instead, the driver led police on a chase.

During the chase, the truck went down Grimmett Drive, hit a school bus that did not have any students on it and ended up near the intersection of North Market and I-220. At some point, the truck hit another car.

Police say the driver then ran the light at the intersection at North Market and Martin Luther King Jr., Drive. That's when 2 vehicles heading south on North Market hit the truck and trailer, crashing all 3 vehicles. The driver got out of the truck and ran down North Market towards 12 Mile Bayou where they believe he was trying to swim away.

The 20-year-old man was taken into custody. Police have not yet released his charges or identity.

After investigating police discovered the truck was reported stolen. Police say the trailer did not belong to the owner of the truck, and they do not know who it belongs to. It is unclear when or where the trailer was stolen.

Traffic near the area where the truck crashed was shut down as crews worked to clear the scene.

No injuries were reported in any of the crashes.

