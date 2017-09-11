Greenwood to host annual Pioneer Heritage Festival

Hundreds of people are expected to show up to Greenwood this weekend for the annual Pioneer Heritage Festival on September 15 and 16.

The festival, along Highway 80 in the heart of the town, is said to have more vendors, activities and participants this year.

Highlights of the festival will include a Chili Cook-Off on Saturday with local chefs competing for multiple prizes. Attendees to the festival can buy a tasting cup to visit all of the competitors’ booths and share their opinion on which cook has the top recipe.

Local fishermen can also compete for a $1,000 grand prize in a Bass Fishing Tournament sponsored by RG3. For information on how to enter, please call or go by the Town Hall offices.

On both Friday and Saturday, visitors will be able to get an up-close tour of The Dunn House, a pre-Civil War era home, by an authority on historic homes. They can enjoy a glass of cold lemonade on the porch and talk to crafters who will recreate a time before the innovations of today.

Tours will take place from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday. These tours are free and open to the public and are handicap accessible.

The Pioneer Heritage Festival has something for all ages from Senior Bingo to Kids Pioneer activities and a parade.

Each evening will conclude with live music and dancing.

For a complete schedule of times and locations for all activities, you will find them listed in the Town of Greenwood website.

