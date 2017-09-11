BAFB to hold 5K Run to remember 9/11

BAFB gearing up for the 9/11 5k run in remembrance of those lost 16 years ago. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Monday marks sixteen years since the 9-11 attacks.

To commemorate, service men and women will take part in an annual 5k run at 7 a.m. at Barksdale Air Force Base.

Hear from an organizer on KSLA News 12 This Morning about the message they are hoping the 5K has.

The 5K run is meant to remember the importance of that day and how it affected a country.

BAFB also holds a spot in 9/11 history because it's where former President George W. Bush announced the attack on the World Trade Center.

