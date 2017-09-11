BAFB holds 5K run to remember 9/11

Hundreds of runners show up to BAFB to honor those lost during 9/11 (Source: KSLA News 12)

BAFB gears up for the 9/11 5K run in remembrance of those lost 16 years ago. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Monday marked 16 years since the 9/11 attacks.

To commemorate, servicemen and - women took part in an annual 5K run at 7 a.m. at Barksdale Air Force Base.

The 5K run is meant to remember the importance of that day and how it affected a country.

BAFB also holds a spot in 9/11 history because it's where former President George W. Bush announced the attacks on the World Trade Center.

Barksdale Capt. Andrew Caulk recalled where he was the day the attacks happened.

"So I was in college. I had just gotten back from breakfast. I started my first year. And we saw on the TV that the first plane had actually hit. And we watched as the second plane hit the second building. And it was something mind-blowing for us to think 'Is this actually real?'"

Caulk also recalled the time in Afghanistan when his squad lit flares on the 10-year anniversary of the attacks to let the enemy know they had not forgotten why they were there.

"We fired them into the valley just to remind them that we're still here, we still remember and this is something that we're not going to back down from."

Hundreds of servicemen and -women showed up to take part in the run along with firefighters in full gear carrying a large American flag.

The base will hold another run later this week to remember prisoners of war and those missing in action, Caulk said.

