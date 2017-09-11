Marshall seeks repair, cleaning supplies for Harvey rebuilding

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

Hurricane Harvey relief efforts: You can help; here's how

Marshall, Texas, is collecting supplies for people rebuilding from Hurricane Harvey.

And you don't even have to get out of your vehicle.

Donations will be accepted from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the city's Central Fire Station, 601 South Grove St. in Marshall.

Items needed for repairs include Sheetrock screws, Sheetrock mud, Sheetrock tape and tools, including hammers, saws, crowbars, power drills, etc.)

Cleaning supplies also are being accepted. They include masks, gloves, mold killer, bleach, Clorox wipes, vinegar, fabric softener, laundry detergent, plastic tubs and tarps.

Donors will be able to pull their vehicles through the fire station bays, where Firefighters will take the donations.



The donations are for Orange County, Texas, which includes the Vidor, Port Arthur and Bridge City areas.

“We are working with the Orange County Office of Emergency Management," said Randy Pritchard, the city's deputy emergency management coordinator.

"They have designated Eastgate United Pentecostal Church as a distribution point for supplies.”

