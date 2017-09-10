Wreck closes I-20E in Bossier - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Wreck closes I-20E in Bossier

Headlights from traffic backed up on eastbound Interstate 20 in Bossier City. (Source: LaDOTD traffic camera) Headlights from traffic backed up on eastbound Interstate 20 in Bossier City. (Source: LaDOTD traffic camera)
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Part of eastbound Interstate 20 in Bossier City is closed, the Louisiana highway department reports.

The roadway is closed due to a wreck between Old Minden Road and Airline Drive.

Traffic is backed up to at least Old Minden Road, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reports.

Further details about the wreck are not yet available.

