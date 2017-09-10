Portion of I-20E reopens in Bossier after wreck

Headlights from traffic backed up on eastbound Interstate 20 in Bossier City. (Source: LaDOTD traffic camera)

Part of eastbound Interstate 20 in Bossier City is reopened after a crash, the Louisiana highway department reports.

The roadway was closed due to a wreck between Old Minden Road and Airline Drive.

Traffic was backed up to at least Old Minden Road, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reports.

The roadway reopened just before 1 a.m. after being closed for about 2 hours.

All lanes are open on I-20 East before Airline Drive. Congestion from this incident is minimal. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) September 11, 2017

