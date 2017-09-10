Firefighter hurt while battling house fire in Shreveport

A Shreveport firefighter was hurt while battling a house fire Sunday morning.

The fire at a one-story, wood-frame house in the 2900 block of Midway Avenue was reported at 8:52 a.m.

Flames and heavy black smoke could be seen from the front and a side of the vacant structure when firefighters arrived.

It took 23 firefighters to put out the flames.

They had the fire under control in 16 minutes.

The house sustained moderate damage.

Further details about the firefighter's injuries and condition were not immediately available.

