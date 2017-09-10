Police: Males in 2 cars fire on man exiting store, wounding him

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to a hospital.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the shooting at Lakeshore Drive at Carrie Avenue was reported at 9:22 p.m. Sunday

It happened during the armed robbery of an individual outside a Chevron store, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

A 23-year-old man was exiting the store when two vehicles with several males inside pulled to the store.

They fired multiple shots as the man got in his car and left, Willhite said.

The man has been taken to University Health in Shreveport for treatment of a gunshot wound to the lower part of one of his legs.

The wound is not life-threatening.

At one point, four Shreveport Fire Department medic units were on the scene along with eight police units.

