Rankings: Shreveport-Bossier among most affordable cities in LA

If it seems like your money just goes a bit further here in northwest Louisiana, that's not your imagination. But now comes the challenge of turning a positive ranking into a long-term benefit for the area.

All to often we hear about rankings that put Louisiana at or near the bottom of lists like access to health care - and then at or near the top when it comes to issues like domestic violence.

But this time the Shreveport- Bossier area once again ranks among the most affordable places to live in Louisiana.

That's according to the Cost of Living Index, published by the Council for Community and Economic Research.

That index shows the cost of living is nearly 10 percent less in the Shreveport metro area compared to the national average.

The ranking weighed several factors including the cost of housing, groceries, health care, transportation and utilities.

"I would say housing and utilities are our strongest points by far," explained Angie White, senior vice president of workforce strategy at North Louisiana Economic Partnership.

But if you're looking for that personal touch in helping gauge the mood of Shreveport and its people, you need look no further than the 'hot dog man.'

Mickey Davis told us he's been a common fixture in downtown Shreveport for the last two decades.

So we asked Davis if he could notice changes in the public mood.

Davis turned his head and told us, "It don't change much," referring to Shreveport.

This low cost of living ranking is more than just about bragging rights. White , especially compared to places like a Dallas or a Houston. It's also about using it as a marketing tool to attract talented individuals and also big companies to this area.">

White added. that when it comes to companies considering this area as a new home, quality of life is a big factor.

"They want to know that where they're asking these people to move they're going to be comfortable, they'll be able to afford it, that they'll be happy there and settle easily," concluded White.

But back at the hot dog stand, Mickey Davis isn't convinced our low cost of living actually improves the quality of life here.

"No, because I think the wages are lower too."

This also marks the third year in a row that Shreveport's cost of living has crept up ever so slightly compared to the national average.

To see how Shreveport's cost of living compares with other communities around the country, NLEP offers a cost of living calculator on their web site.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.