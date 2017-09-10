1 injured after motorcycle crashes into Shreveport police units - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

1 injured after motorcycle crashes into Shreveport police units

Posted by KSLA Staff
A Shreveport man is in the hospital after his motorcycle reportedly crashed into two police units Saturday night. 

Police say it happened just after 9:00 p.m. on Hilry Huckaby Avenue. 

According to police, two officers were sitting in their units with the lights flashing when a motorcycle struck a police S-U-V. 

The impact reportedly caused the motorcycle to bounce into a second police S-U-V. 

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. 

No officers were hurt in the crash. 

