1 injured after motorcycle crashes into Shreveport police units

No officers were hurt in the crash. (Source: Javonti Thomas, KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport man is in the hospital after his motorcycle reportedly crashed into two police units Saturday night.

Police say it happened just after 9:00 p.m. on Hilry Huckaby Avenue.

According to police, two officers were sitting in their units with the lights flashing when a motorcycle struck a police S-U-V.

The impact reportedly caused the motorcycle to bounce into a second police S-U-V.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

No officers were hurt in the crash.

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved.