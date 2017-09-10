DeSoto deputies seek identity of Stonewall saddle tack shop thief

Investigators believe the pickup in the images has a door that does not close all the way. (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office has released surveillance images of a recent theft at a saddle tack shop in Stonewall. (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say the images from August 31 show someone stealing items from the store.

The person is later seen getting into an older model white Ford F-150 and then driving off, according to deputies.

Investigators believe the pickup seen in the images has a door that does not close all the way.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers at 1-800-505-STOP (7867).

