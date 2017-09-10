UNC's Harris shines in loss to Louisville

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Lamar Jackson shrugged off preseason questions about his chances of becoming only the second two-time Heisman Trophy winner, saying it wasn't a focus when he won it last year, nor would it be this fall.

That approach is working just fine, too.

Jackson accounted for 525 total yards and six touchdowns to help No. 17 Louisville pull away late and beat North Carolina 47-35 on Saturday, giving him more than 1,000 yards of total offense in two games.

The junior threw for 393 yards and three scores while also running for 132 yards and three TDs. The last came on a spinning-through-tacklers 11-yard run with 3:06 left to punctuate a dominant fourth-quarter effort by the Cardinals (2-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Jackson had 485 total yards in last week's win against Purdue, with 107 of those coming on the ground.

"When you're in a situation, in a 1-on-1 with him, in open space, he's going to win," UNC coach Larry Fedora said. "And there's times when you're in a 2-on-1 in open space he's going to win. There aren't a whole lot of guys that can do that."

UNC started redshirt freshman Chazz Surrett at quarterback over LSU graduate transfer Brandon Harris, who started last week against California. Surratt threw for 168 yards on 12-for-14 passing and two scores, but didn't play after halftime after taking an early hit to his back that caused growing discomfort down his right leg.

Surratt spent much of the second half on an exercise bike -- he said he thought he could've returned -- while Harris looked much sharper (216 yards and a TD) than a week earlier.