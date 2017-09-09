Thousands turn out for parade kicking off Four States Fair in Texarkana

Thousands turned out for Saturday's parade in downtown Texarkana, officially kicking off the 73rd annual Four States Fair and Rodeo.

Thousands turned out for Saturday's parade in downtown Texarkana, officially kicking off the 73rd annual Four States Fair and Rodeo.

For 73 years, the Four States Fair and Rodeo has been part of the Texarkana scene.

Fair leaders say the parade is a big part of the entertainment for the annual event with plenty of music, beauty queens, and carnival activities.

The Four States Fair opened Friday and will continue through the next 9 days.

The PRC Rodeo begins Wednesday night.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the fair this year, which last 10 days.

You can get more on scheduled events by visiting the website fourstatesfair.com.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.