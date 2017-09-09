Texarkana, TX HS football player, SMU commit laid to rest

SMU 2018 commit Leonard Parks (Jersey #6) played his last game with the Texas High Tigers on Friday night against Bishop Lynch High School at Tiger Stadium in Grim Park. (Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)

Funeral services were held Saturday for Texarkana, Texas High School football player Leonard Parks.

The senior defensive lineman and SMU 2018 commit reportedly died in his sleep last Saturday.

"Just a great and outstanding young man both in the classroom as well as on the football field, of course," said Minister David Hardy.

Parks' teammates acted as pallbearers at the funeral, held at House of Refuge Church in Texarkana early Saturday afternoon.

He played his last game for the Texas High Tigers the night before against Bishop Lynch High School at Tiger Stadium in Grim Park.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of his death.

