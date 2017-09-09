NWLA sending firefighters to Florida to help Hurricane Irma victims

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

Shreveport and Bossier firefighters are teaming up with other departments to help with search and rescue efforts in Florida as the state prepares for Hurricane Irma.

The Shreveport and Bossier team will leave from the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility for Marianna, Florida between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, the Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOSHEP) activated a Type III Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Team.

The team includes 45 members from the Task Force III and the LA Task Force III in Shreveport/Bossier City.

Officials say the team will be taking USAR equipment and rescue K-9's with them to help with relief efforts.

The Shreveport and Bossier firefighters will join other crews from the Baton Rouge, Monroe and Alexandria areas.

The team will be stationed at Chipola Community College.

