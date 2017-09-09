Agents find four underage children in Cloutierville home during drug bust

Four people are behind bars after drugs were found in a Cloutierville home with four children under the age of 12, according to the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force.

Agents say they originally went to the home in the 200 block of Canal Road to serve 32-year-old Kevin Raphiel Jr. a warrant for parole violation.

When Raphiel was taken into custody, agents reportedly found Clonazepam pills, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Agents also arrested 38-year-old Gwendolyn Jones on charges of possession of CDS II (Methamphetamine), possession of CDS IV (Clonazepam, second of subsequent narcotics offense, illegal use of CDS in presence of a person under the age of 17, obstruction of justice and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to agents, 44-year-old Shanell Rachal was also arrested on charges of possession of CDS II (Methamphetamine), illegal use of CDS in presence of a person under the age of 17, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Agents say 29-year-old Anita Couty was also charged with letting a disorderly place and possession of drug paraphernalia.

