GRAPHIC: SPD seeks surveillance video after dogs shot in series of break ins

The forecast for Hurricane Irma's path has shifted to the southwest of the heavily populated Miami metro area as time runs out to evacuate.More >>
The forecast for Hurricane Irma's path has shifted to the southwest of the heavily populated Miami metro area as time runs out to evacuate.More >>
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.More >>
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.More >>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
Hurricane Irma has begun to turn northwest as it approaches Florida Saturday afternoon.More >>
Hurricane Irma has begun to turn northwest as it approaches Florida Saturday afternoon.More >>