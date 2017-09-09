GRAPHIC: SPD seeks surveillance video after dogs shot in series of break ins

At least three dogs were reportedly shot during the burglaries. (Source: Todd A. Spillers, Facebook)

Shreveport Police are investigating four burglaries in the Southern Hills neighborhood where multiple dogs were reported shot Friday afternoon.

Police say two homes in the 2200 block of Urbandale Street, one home on Hilton Street and another in the 9500 block of Alecia Lane were ransacked.

Over the last couple of days our Southern Hills Community has fallen victim to a series of residential burglaries... https://t.co/GsYGl9tFbR — ShreveportPolice (@ShreveportPD) September 9, 2017

At least three dogs were reportedly shot during the burglaries. Graphic video showing the aftermath of at least one home has been shared on social media.

Investigators are asking homeowners in the neighborhood to check any surveillance video that might help detectives.

Detectives say they are looking for video from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday.

Police say surveillance video from Thursday evening could also help in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-613-7373.

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved.