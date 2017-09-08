Editorial: KSLA and other organizations collected funds for Hurr - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Editorial: KSLA and other organizations collected funds for Hurricane Harvey victims

By Joe Sciortino, KSLA News 12 Vice President & General Manager
Connect
(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
(KSLA) -

This week the KSLA team partnered with volunteers from The Warrior Network, the Community Foundation of North Louisiana, and John Harvey Toyota to collect monetary donations and cleaning supplies to help those who are working so hard to put their lives back together following Hurricane Harvey.

You helped raise over $17,000 and filled several pickup trucks with supplies and for that, we are extremely grateful.

Over the last few weeks, I hope you have made note of something I have enjoyed being a witness to. People helping others. Good people looking beyond our differences and extending a hand to assist complete strangers in a time of need.

We all watched the total eclipse together three weeks ago, it struck me on that day, how much more we are alike and how much more we have in common with one another than different. Contrast that day along with the outpouring of compassion following Harvey with what many would like us to believe.

The great part about believing in the inherent goodness of others is that you alone own that emotion. It is tragic that sometimes it takes a crisis to remind us that it takes all of us working together to keep believing.

Thanks for reminding me that this is truly a giving community and a great place to call home.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved. 

  • KSLA News 12 EditorialsKSLA News 12 EditorialsMore>>

  • Editorial: KSLA and other organizations collected funds for Hurricane Harvey victims

    Editorial: KSLA and other organizations collected funds for Hurricane Harvey victims

    Friday, September 8 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-09-08 23:26:24 GMT
    (Source: KSLA News 12)(Source: KSLA News 12)

    This week the KSLA team partnered with volunteers from The Warrior Network, the Community Foundation of North Louisiana, and John Harvey Toyota to collect monetary donations and cleaning supplies to help those who are working so hard to put their lives back together following Hurricane Harvey. 

    More >>

    This week the KSLA team partnered with volunteers from The Warrior Network, the Community Foundation of North Louisiana, and John Harvey Toyota to collect monetary donations and cleaning supplies to help those who are working so hard to put their lives back together following Hurricane Harvey. 

    More >>

  • Local DirecTV subscribers may experience a total blackout

    Local DirecTV subscribers may experience a total blackout

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 11:05 PM EDT2017-09-06 03:05:28 GMT
    Remember, you have choices. We are free over the air, at KSLA.com, on our free news and weather apps, Roku and now on Amazon Fire and available through other local providers.Remember, you have choices. We are free over the air, at KSLA.com, on our free news and weather apps, Roku and now on Amazon Fire and available through other local providers.

    Tonight at 11:59 p.m., KSLA's extended agreement with DirecTV will expire and they may drop this station from their lineup. We have been working hard to stay on their system, but they have simply refused to make a fair deal.

    More >>

    Tonight at 11:59 p.m., KSLA's extended agreement with DirecTV will expire and they may drop this station from their lineup. We have been working hard to stay on their system, but they have simply refused to make a fair deal.

    More >>

  • DirecTV agrees to temporarily extend its agreement with KSLA

    DirecTV agrees to temporarily extend its agreement with KSLA

    Thursday, August 31 2017 7:52 PM EDT2017-08-31 23:52:17 GMT
    "Our team is committed to putting the needs of our community first. As we all witness the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, we are reminded of the responsibility of local broadcasters to serve those in need." (Source: KSLA News 12)"Our team is committed to putting the needs of our community first. As we all witness the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, we are reminded of the responsibility of local broadcasters to serve those in need." (Source: KSLA News 12)

    As we all witness the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, we are reminded of the responsibility of local broadcasters to serve those in need. And we're pleased DirecTV understood the importance of our local commitment and accepted Raycom Media's extension. 

    More >>

    As we all witness the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, we are reminded of the responsibility of local broadcasters to serve those in need. And we're pleased DirecTV understood the importance of our local commitment and accepted Raycom Media's extension. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly