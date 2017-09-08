Editorial: KSLA and other organizations collected funds for Hurricane Harvey victims

This week the KSLA team partnered with volunteers from The Warrior Network, the Community Foundation of North Louisiana, and John Harvey Toyota to collect monetary donations and cleaning supplies to help those who are working so hard to put their lives back together following Hurricane Harvey.

You helped raise over $17,000 and filled several pickup trucks with supplies and for that, we are extremely grateful.

Over the last few weeks, I hope you have made note of something I have enjoyed being a witness to. People helping others. Good people looking beyond our differences and extending a hand to assist complete strangers in a time of need.

We all watched the total eclipse together three weeks ago, it struck me on that day, how much more we are alike and how much more we have in common with one another than different. Contrast that day along with the outpouring of compassion following Harvey with what many would like us to believe.

The great part about believing in the inherent goodness of others is that you alone own that emotion. It is tragic that sometimes it takes a crisis to remind us that it takes all of us working together to keep believing.

Thanks for reminding me that this is truly a giving community and a great place to call home.

