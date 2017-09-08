Ret. LT. General Honore guest speaker at Bossier-Caddo Crime Stoppers Gala

General Honore is recognized as one of America's most inspirational military and civic leaders, leading the recovery efforts following Hurricane Katrina. (Source: Matt Stanley/KSLA News 12)

The Bossier-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers Fundraising Gala was held Friday night at Sam's Town Casino in Shreveport.

A lot of people looking forward to hearing from the guest of honor, Retired Lieutenant General Russel Honore, also known as "the Ragin' Cajun.

General Honore is recognized as one of America's most inspirational military and civic leaders, leading the recovery efforts following Hurricane Katrina.

Honore shared his experience in the days following Katrina, noting his passion in life is helping to save others.

"People often asked me what is the most exhilarating experience of my life, and I say that it's the ability to save somebody else's life. That is the most humbling and rewarding experience I've ever had," explained Honore.

Honore offered motivation to first responders and military members preparing to deploy for Hurricane Irma.

"This is what we all depend on you to do, all that rigorous training that you go through, all that sitting around ready to go on those boring days, these days make up for it. You will go out and save people's lives, and it's an enriching feeling, and you will get more from this than you give because you saved somebody's life."

General Honore just got back from the Houston area where he assisted in Harvey recovery efforts and he says he plans on deploying to Florida this weekend to assist those in need as Hurricane Irma approaches.

