Man pleads guilty to molesting juvenile family member

James Edward Dickens, 82, pleaded guilty to a charge of molestion of a child under the age of 13. (Source: Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office)

An elderly Shreveport man has pleaded guilty to charges of sexually abused a juvenile family member.

James Edward Dickens, 82, pleaded guilty Friday after he was scheduled to go to trial next week on charges of molestation of a child under the age of 13.

He was accused of improper sexual actions with the juvenile female relative between February 2015 and July 2016.

Dickens was sentenced to 25 years in prison, to be served without probation, parole or reduction in sentence.

