WWII Marine will be laid to rest with full military honors

Raymond Snapp's service is set to begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15th. (Source: Marie Waxel/KSLA News 12)

An ArkLaTex Marine identified decades after he was killed in World War II will be laid to rest with full military honors one week from Friday.

North Texas Native 22-year-old Raymond Snapp’s service is set to begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15th, at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville.

Cpl. Snapp was enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps.

After shipping off to the Pacific Theater, Cpl. Snapp was killed in action during the World War II Battle of Tarawa.

“Over 1,000 Marines were killed in the Battle of Tarawa and less than half of them initially were able to be identified,” said Maj. Tim Kronjaeger, Company B, 1 Battalion, 32 Marines.

In 1947, Snapp’s unidentified remains were transferred to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.

Fall of 2016, scientists from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency were able to positively identify Snapp through dental records and chest x-rays.

They eventually tracked down his closest living relatives in Shreveport. Those relatives identified as Snapp’s first cousins.

“They’re excited I think to finally have that sort of closure and to see him later rest the final and proper place,” said Maj. Kronjaeger. “As marines, we’re very proud of our heritage and we hold a lot of reverence for those who come before us and particularly for the greatest generation that Cpl. Snapp was a part of that fought and won World War II.”

Maj. Kronjaeger is helping to coordinate Snapp’s return and service.

“It’s an honor and privilege for us to be able to see him paid his final respects and laid to rest finally,” said Maj. Kronjaeger.

The service is open to the public for anyone wanting to pay their respects.

