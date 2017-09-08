Man arrested for arson after dumpster fire in Texarkana

Bradon Wright, 30, charged with arson after caught on camera setting a fire inside a dumpster. (Source: Texarkana Arkansas Fire Department)

Fire Marshals in Texarkana, AR, have arrested a man they say set a trash dumpster on fire at an apartment complex Wednesday night.

A surveillance camera caught the dumpster being set on fire around 8 p.m. at the Links Apartments by 30-year-old Brandon Wright.

Authorities say they have responded to 6 dumpster fires at the Links Apartments since July 28, 5 of those fires were in the same dumpster.

Due to the nature of the items disposed of in the dumpster, firefighters in charge of extinguishing the dumpster fire are at high risk of serious physical harm.

Wright was taken to the Miller County Detention Facility and charged with arson.

