Reunification line closed to find Harvey survivors

LOUISIANA (KSLA) -

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has stopped its reunification line Friday afternoon for anyone looking for Hurricane Harvey survivors in state-run shelters. 

The DCFS opened phone lines on Sept. 2 to help families searching for Hurricane Harvey survivors in state shelters in Alexandria and Shreveport. 

Those lines have closed at 4 p.m.

This week, Louisiana and Texas officials worked together to transport shelter residents back to Texas to begin their road to recovery.

The last group of survivors was transported to Texas Thursday. 

