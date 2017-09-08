Reunification line closed to find Harvey survivors

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

Hurricane Harvey relief efforts: You can help; here's how

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has stopped its reunification line Friday afternoon for anyone looking for Hurricane Harvey survivors in state-run shelters.

The DCFS opened phone lines on Sept. 2 to help families searching for Hurricane Harvey survivors in state shelters in Alexandria and Shreveport.

Those lines have closed at 4 p.m.

This week, Louisiana and Texas officials worked together to transport shelter residents back to Texas to begin their road to recovery.

The last group of survivors was transported to Texas Thursday.

