Police release name of Bossier City homicide victim

Bossier City police have released the name of the man found dead inside a home Friday morning.

He has been identified as 68-year-old Carl Michael Foster, of Bossier City.

Foster was found just after 9 a.m. inside the house in the 200 block of Jacqueline St.

Police are still investigating his death.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

