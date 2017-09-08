Police release name of Bossier City homicide victim

The latest update shows Irma restrengthening to a Category 5 hurricane when it makes landfall in FloridaMore >>
The latest update shows Irma restrengthening to a Category 5 hurricane when it makes landfall in FloridaMore >>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>