Police investigate after body found inside Bossier City home

Police are investigating the death of a man found inside a Bossier City home Friday morning. 

The 68-year-old-man was found just after 9 a.m. inside the house in the 200 block of Jacqueline St. 

The victim's name is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100. 

