Loyola College Prep in Shreveport raises thousands for Harvey victims

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

Hurricane Harvey relief efforts: You can help; here's how

Loyola College Prep students and staff in Shreveport are working to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in southeast Texas.

According to school leaders, the school has gathered a total of $14,035 in gift cards and monetary donations.

The school teamed up with the Catholic Schools Office of the Archdiocese of Houston-Galveston to collect gift cards and cash to help families in need.

Loyola students, staff and alumni gave financial contributions as well as Wal-Mart and Target gift cards.

The gift cards will be distributed to families to buy food, clothing and cleaning supplies.

