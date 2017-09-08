Loyola College Prep in Shreveport raises thousands for Harvey vi - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Loyola College Prep in Shreveport raises thousands for Harvey victims

Posted by KSLA Staff
Connect
Loyola College Prep students and staff in Shreveport are working to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in southeast Texas. (Source: Loyola College Prep, Facebook) Loyola College Prep students and staff in Shreveport are working to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in southeast Texas. (Source: Loyola College Prep, Facebook)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Loyola College Prep students and staff in Shreveport are working to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in southeast Texas. 

According to school leaders, the school has gathered a total of $14,035 in gift cards and monetary donations. 

The school teamed up with the Catholic Schools Office of the Archdiocese of Houston-Galveston to collect gift cards and cash to help families in need. 

Loyola students, staff and alumni gave financial contributions as well as Wal-Mart and Target gift cards. 

The gift cards will be distributed to families to buy food, clothing and cleaning supplies. 

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly