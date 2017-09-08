City employee charged with stealing thousands from Bossier Civic Center

A former Bossier City employee is behind bars after she allegedly stole thousands of dollars that were collected for events at the Bossier Civic Center.

According to detectives, 47-year-old Shelli Sikes Briggs was arrested Thursday after being terminated by the city.

Briggs, the booking manager for the Bossier Civic Center, is accused of stealing at least $35,000 over the past 5 to 6 years.

Detectives say Briggs altered financial records to hide the thefts.

Authorities believe the amount of money stolen during that time could increase as the investigation continues.

The investigation began after an audit last month found discrepancies in Civic Center financial records.

Briggs is charged with theft and malfeasance in office.

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved.