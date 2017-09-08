OK man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

Geoffrey Tyrone Briley, 42 (Source: Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation via Facebook)

A woman is dead and her ex-boyfriend is behind bars in McCurtain County facing murder charges.

Valliant police say 42-year-old Geoffrey Tyrone Briley is accused of killing 38-year-old Tamera Moore Monday night.

The police were called out around 10:30 p.m. to a house in the 100 block of S. Gardner Street for a report of a prowler.

Officers found Moore dead of an apparent gunshot wound when they arrived.

Briley was found inside the home and taken into custody by officers.

The Valliant Police Department requested investigative assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

An agent arrived on scene and conducted numerous interviews. After the interviews, Briley was arrested and booked into the McCurtain County jail for first-degree murder.

