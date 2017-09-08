Deadly earthquake hits Mexico - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Deadly earthquake hits Mexico

Rescue is underway after a magnitude 8.1 earthquake hit the coast of Mexico early Friday morning. (Source: Foro TV/CNN) Rescue is underway after a magnitude 8.1 earthquake hit the coast of Mexico early Friday morning. (Source: Foro TV/CNN)
(KSLA) -

New video is emerging of a devastating earthquake that hit overnight in Mexico.

The quake took place just 24 hours before Hurricane Katia is expected to make landfall in Mexico.

The quake is a magnitude 8.1 with the center near the southern coast.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly