Deadly earthquake hits Mexico

Rescue is underway after a magnitude 8.1 earthquake hit the coast of Mexico early Friday morning. (Source: Foro TV/CNN)

New video is emerging of a devastating earthquake that hit overnight in Mexico.

The quake took place just 24 hours before Hurricane Katia is expected to make landfall in Mexico.

The quake is a magnitude 8.1 with the center near the southern coast.

