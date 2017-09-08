Woman found with multiple stab wounds in Allendale

Police found a woman in the 1900 block of Anna Street suffering from multiple stab wounds. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are looking for the person responsible for stabbing a woman multiple times in the Allendale neighborhood Thursday night.

Just after 11 p.m., police found the woman on the ground in the 1900 block of Anna Street across the street from Booker T. High School. She was suffering from multiple stab wounds in her upper body.

Police say the woman was running from a home in that same block after she was stabbed by someone she used to date.

She's now recovering at University Health hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time.

