Woman found with multiple stab wounds in Allendale

A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.More >>
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...More >>
Stolen data includes Social Security numbers and birth dates.More >>
A father in Iowa speaks out after the mother of his baby received probation for alleged child abuse.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the state is ready to weather the potentially deadly and dangerous Hurricane Irma with evacuation orders along the coast.More >>
As of 8am Friday, Irma has slightly weakened, but remains a powerful category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph and continues to move to the west. The storm has steadily weakened overnight, but remains very powerful and has the opportunity restrengthen some over the 89 degree waters near Cuba. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas today.More >>
This story has everything: windows, getting stuck in windows, a fundraiser, poo and the possibility of a budding romance.More >>
Hurricanes Jose and Katia are gaining strength, but pose no threat to the U.S. yet.More >>
