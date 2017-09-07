Center gives cars, goggles to TTPD to fight drunken driving

Texarkana, Texas, police have new equipment to help fight drunken driving.

Texarkana Emergency Center has donated pedal cars along with goggles used to simulate being intoxicated.

The health care facility has partnered with the Police Department to help educate motorists about the dangers of drinking and driving.

“Your depth perception is gone. You over-exaggerate your turns," police Sgt. Bill McAnalley said while trying out the equipment.

"You really are not paying attention to things up close to you, like that cone I just hit."

Last weekend, a Texarkana man died when his motorcycle was hit by a car. Police have charged the woman who was driving the car with intoxication manslaughter.

“Daily we see death and destruction secondary to drunk driving, using illicit drugs and driving," said Dr. Matt Young, who owns Texarkana Emergency Center.

"It is very important to try and get the word out there because it is something that is truly preventable.”

Police say they are going to use the equipment as teaching tools to help area drivers see their way home safe and without distraction.

“Hopefully, we can save some lives," Police Chief Dan Shiner said. "Every 51 minutes, a person loses their life in this country as a result of impaired driving.

"So it is very important for us to make an impact.”

Organizations and schools also can experience the impaired-driving simulations by calling Texarkana, Texas, police at (903) 798-3116.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.