BAFB to receive aircraft in the path of Hurricane Irma

BAFB to receive aircraft in the path of Hurricane Irma

BARKSDALE AFB, LA (KSLA) -

Barksdale Air Force Base will take in an aircraft stationed in the path of Hurricane Irma in the coming days.

Airmen and a large contingent of aircraft will arrive at the base to avoid potential damage from high winds along the east coast associated with Hurricane Irma.

The relocation is part of a standard precautionary plan that is routine for military installations.

The base says the relocation of the aircraft and the airmen will start in the coming days. 

