BAFB to receive aircraft in the path of Hurricane Irma

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

Hurricane Harvey relief efforts: You can help; here's how

Barksdale Air Force Base will take in an aircraft stationed in the path of Hurricane Irma in the coming days.

Airmen and a large contingent of aircraft will arrive at the base to avoid potential damage from high winds along the east coast associated with Hurricane Irma.

The relocation is part of a standard precautionary plan that is routine for military installations.

The base says the relocation of the aircraft and the airmen will start in the coming days.

