BAFB receives aircrafts in the path of Hurricane Irma

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

Aircraft from military bases in the Carolinas, Georgia and Mississippi all began landing at Barksdale Air Force Base on Friday to avoid being in Hurricane Irma's path. (Source: Semmie Buffin, KSLA)

Barksdale Air Force Base will take in aircraft stationed in the path of Hurricane Irma in the coming days.

More than 600 airmen and more than 100 aircraft will arrive at the base over this weekend to avoid potential damage from high winds along the east coast associated with Hurricane Irma.

"We've got F-16s coming in from Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina, F-15s coming in from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina and then we'll have some C-17s coming in from Charleston Air Force Base, also in South Carolina," said Capt. Andrew Caulk, Barksdale AFB's Chief of Public Affairs.

The relocation is part of a standard precautionary plan that is routine for military installations, removing these military resources from the path of Hurricane Irma which is predicted to be a Category 4 Hurricane when it strikes Florida on Sunday with more than 150 mph winds.

"Winds like that could actually flip aircraft, even the bigger ones so it's pretty significant for them to be able to move over here to stay in safe air, basically," said Caulk.

These aircraft and airmen are coming from bases in not just the Carolinas but also Georgia and Mississippi.

According to Caulk, BAFB is also on-hold to possibly receive even more aircraft and airmen by weekend's end.

Caulk said they will be housed on-base and out in the community. He said he hopes the people of the ArkLaTex will greet these visiting airmen with hospitality and friendliness as they work to eventually return them to their homes and families.

"We hope they have a good time in the area and I know the people of the region will treat them well," Caulk said.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.