Caught on camera: Pickup backs into car then leaves

Bossier authorities are trying to identify this man in connection with a hit-and-run wreck the afternoon of Sept. 5 in the parking lot of Family Dollar on U.S. Highway 80 in Haughton. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Someone backed a truck into a car, causing significant damage.

Then they left.

Bossier Parish authorities say surveillance cameras caught what happened Tuesday afternoon at Family Dollar on U.S. Highway 80 in Haughton.

Now they are sharing images from those cameras in hopes the public can help them identify the man they suspect was driving the truck.

A man pulled up in front of the store in a white or silver extended cab Chevrolet or GMC truck at 1:23 p.m.

He bought something then left.

As his truck is backing up in the parking lot, it hits a Buick Regal in the rear driver’s side fender. The truck then pulls forward, sits for several seconds then heads west on Hwy. 80.

The man was wearing a camouflage shirt and cap and black pants.

Authorities urge anyone with who recognizes the man in the surveillance camera images to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

