ETX farmers take first load of hay to areas flooded by Harvey - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

ETX farmers take first load of hay to areas flooded by Harvey

Posted by KSLA Staff
Connect
Hay-laden trucks leave East Texas on Sept. 7 for areas flooded by Hurricane Harvey. (Source: Panola County, Texas, Sheriff's Office) Hay-laden trucks leave East Texas on Sept. 7 for areas flooded by Hurricane Harvey. (Source: Panola County, Texas, Sheriff's Office)
Hours later, it is delivered with a promise of more. (Source: Panola County, Texas, Sheriff's Office) Hours later, it is delivered with a promise of more. (Source: Panola County, Texas, Sheriff's Office)
EAST TEXAS (KSLA) -

Count 'em: 1, 2, 3 ... 

Almost a dozen trucks loaded with rolls and bales of hay.

That's how much East Texas farmers and ranchers collected in about three days.

Under police escort, a convoy from Panola and Harrison counties then headed south Thursday to help livestock owners in areas flooded by Hurricane Harvey.

"This is what happens when we pull together for a great cause," says a Facebook post by the Panola County Sheriff's Office.

Hours later, it was delivered with a promise of more.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly