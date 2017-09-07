ETX farmers take first load of hay to areas flooded by Harvey

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

Hurricane Harvey relief efforts: You can help; here's how

Hours later, it is delivered with a promise of more. (Source: Panola County, Texas, Sheriff's Office)

Hay-laden trucks leave East Texas on Sept. 7 for areas flooded by Hurricane Harvey. (Source: Panola County, Texas, Sheriff's Office)

Count 'em: 1, 2, 3 ...

Almost a dozen trucks loaded with rolls and bales of hay.

That's how much East Texas farmers and ranchers collected in about three days.

Under police escort, a convoy from Panola and Harrison counties then headed south Thursday to help livestock owners in areas flooded by Hurricane Harvey.

"This is what happens when we pull together for a great cause," says a Facebook post by the Panola County Sheriff's Office.

Hours later, it was delivered with a promise of more.

